Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images An Australian show criticizing Meghan Markle has been slammed for the inclusion of far-right agitator Katie Hopkins.

Meghan Markle is the victim of sexist and racist commentary from the media once again. “60 Minutes Australia” on Thursday released a preview of its upcoming “#Megxit” segment on the Duchess of Sussex, which supposedly investigates how “Meghan Markle lost her sparkle.” “From adored to insufferable in less than a year. What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. ... Inside a Royal crisis,” the tweet declares, “Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale?” The clip features known far-right bigot and self-proclaimed “Biggest Bitch in Britain” commentator Katie Hopkins saying that Meghan “wears bad clothes,” “is a no one” and is also “the biggest hypocrite there is.” The video also shows the duchess’s former friend, who has given many interviews about her prior relationship with the onetime “Suits” actor, calling Meghan “manipulating.”

#Megxit! How Meghan Markle lost her sparkle. From adored to insufferable in less than a year. What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. SUNDAY on #60Mins: Inside a Royal crisis. Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale? pic.twitter.com/dHtiPdwa7j — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) September 4, 2019

Many on Twitter accused the Australian version of the long-running U.S. news show of perpetuating racist tropes about Meghan and vilifying her for no reason. “60 mins Australia interviewed Katie Hopkins, a woman who is unquestionably racist and xenophobic, for this ‘story’ about the first black member of the Royal Family,” HuffPost and New York Magazine contributor Yashar Ali tweeted. “Members of the Royal Family are not above criticism, but this racist hit piece is an absolute disgrace.” Some suggested that the focus should instead be on Prince Andrew for his ties to financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

I wonder which producer at @60min came into work one day and said to the assembled team: "You know who would give a thoughtful and totally-not-racist perspective on Meghan Markle? Notable non-racist Katie Hopkins." — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 5, 2019

Instead of talking about how prince Andrew is a sex trafficking paedophile or the media gag on prince William cheating you're letting known white supremacists like Katie Hopkins vent on telly about Meghan not being white enough like their racist views are just facts https://t.co/eQL7JL6hI8 — 💭 (@shanalala_) September 5, 2019

Worth thinking about the fact Katie Hopkins cannot get *any* work in the UK media.



Like, I mean she literally cannot get booked on TV or in newspapers, anymore.



Can get on Australian TV though. https://t.co/S3bZtJCNvT — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) September 5, 2019

Meghan’s celebrity friends and admirers also stood up for her. Mia Farrow praised her as an “intelligent, compassionate, beautiful woman” and blasted “60 Minutes Australia” for “airing this trash.” Jameela Jamil, who collaborated with Meghan on the September issue of British Vogue, once again spoke out against the racist coverage of the duchess and pointed the finger at Andrew as well. “If you have to bring in Katie Hopkins, you’re scraping the absolute bottom of the barrel, So immediately we can dismiss this trash ‘entertainment’ as *any* form of ‘journalism,’” the “Good Place” actor wrote. “Are there any POC in this doc other than the woman being bullied? WHERE’S THE DOC ON ANDREW THE PEDO?”

Shame on you for airing this trash. - Great Britain is fortunate to have this intelligent, compassionate, beautiful woman in the Royal Family. In her, Prince Harry has found happiness and for that we rejoice. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2019

If you have to bring in Katie Hopkins, you’re scraping the absolute bottom of the barrel, So immediately we can dismiss this trash “entertainment” as *any* form of “journalism.” Are there any POC in this doc other than the woman being bullied? WHERE’S THE DOC ON ANDREW THE PEDO? https://t.co/wXqJ7HTe6c — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 5, 2019