7 Made-In-Canada Items To Snag On Amazon Prime

You can still shop local during Prime Day July 15 - 16.

Time to get reacquainted with the “add to cart” button because Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching. Starting Monday, July 15 Prime members will enjoy a two-day spectacle of epic sales on everything from brand name electronics to quirky handmade products you can only find in Canada. This event is a great opportunity to shop local while still shopping online. Don’t be shy to add these uniquely handcrafted items to your cart––your local Artisans will appreciate the business.

‘Hide That Pot Smell’ mint chocolate chip scented candle

Hand-poured, soy-based and 100% vegan.

Get it here for $25.

Earl grey shaving soap

All natural earl grey scented shaving soap in a handy aluminum tin. 

Get it here for $16.95.

Long lilac Swarovski crystal earrings

The gold plated brass and teardrop crystals will add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Get it here for $34.99. 

Lemon print

A gentle reminder to not sweat the small stuff. Perfect for the kitchen, living room or home office. 

Get it here for $19.99. 

Orgonite crystal pyramid

An orgone pyramid with rose quartz stone is supposed to lower stress, balance emotions and bring you peace. If all else fails, it makes for an awesome paper weight. 

Get it here $44.95.

Doggy bath salts

Your pooch will have soft and shiny fur in no time. It works wonders on skunk sprays, too. 

Get it here for $17.99.

World map pendant necklace

A lovely gift for the person in your life who enjoys travel and adventure. 

Get it here for $20.99. 

 

