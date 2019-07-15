HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Time to get reacquainted with the “add to cart” button because Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching. Starting Monday, July 15 Prime members will enjoy a two-day spectacle of epic sales on everything from brand name electronics to quirky handmade products you can only find in Canada. This event is a great opportunity to shop local while still shopping online. Don’t be shy to add these uniquely handcrafted items to your cart––your local Artisans will appreciate the business.
‘Hide That Pot Smell’ mint chocolate chip scented candle
Hand-poured, soy-based and 100% vegan.
Earl grey shaving soap
All natural earl grey scented shaving soap in a handy aluminum tin.
Long lilac Swarovski crystal earrings
The gold plated brass and teardrop crystals will add a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Lemon print
A gentle reminder to not sweat the small stuff. Perfect for the kitchen, living room or home office.
Orgonite crystal pyramid
An orgone pyramid with rose quartz stone is supposed to lower stress, balance emotions and bring you peace. If all else fails, it makes for an awesome paper weight.
Doggy bath salts
Your pooch will have soft and shiny fur in no time. It works wonders on skunk sprays, too.
World map pendant necklace
A lovely gift for the person in your life who enjoys travel and adventure.