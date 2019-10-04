7 Places You Can Buy Glasses Online In Canada

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
There have been some unappealing stereotypes associated with wearing glasses. Remember when thick, black frames were the token symbol of nerd culture? Now, glasses have become an emblem of intelligence and strength. A 2018 study concluded that poor eyesight is linked with high intelligence. Essentially, those with a higher IQ were 30 per cent more likely to require glasses. Somewhere Tina Fey is nodding her head and thinking, “yep, can’t argue with science!”
Because celebrities like Fey, Meryl Streep and Jay-Z have paraded proudly in their spectacles, we––even those of us with 20/20 vision––all want to wear glasses because glasses are cool again. According to Zion Market Research, the global eyewear market will reach $182 billion by 2023. This seems plausible, considering how many options there are between storefronts and online shops. Glasses that were once sold strictly through our optometrist’s office are now more accessible than ever.
Here are 7 places in Canada you can buy glasses online, just in time to celebrate World Sight Day on October 10.
Clearly
The company started out selling contact lenses back in 2000 and it wasn’t until a few years later that they began curating a collection of Derek Cardigan glasses. Today, Clearly houses 14 designer brands including Michael Kors, Ray-Ban and Kam Dhillon — her white tortoise frames for $110 are a best-seller. Right now, save 70% off certain glasses and sunglasses and get a second pair free.
Warby Parker
Warby Parker primarily sells products through its website but there are retail locations in the U.S. and here in Canada, too. Their fall 2019 collection features scholarly shapes in autumnal acetates and crisp crystals. We love the Whalen frames in indigo blue as well as the Becton frames in a lovely shade of green which you don’t often see in eyewear. Warby Parker offers free shipping and free refunds within 30 days.
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban came to fruition in 1929 when a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps created aviation sunglasses to protect pilots from the sun’s glare, hence “aviator sunglasses” which we now see everywhere. The demand for Ray-Ban aviator glasses and wayfarer glasses are still high today. Ray-Ban offers free overnight shipping in Canada as well as free returns on all orders.
Eye Buy Direct
Keep up with the latest eyewear trends at Eye Buy Direct. You can currently save up to 50% off 800 styles including these ’50s inspired frames. Add a pop of colour to your look with these round purple frames, or go for something bold like these geometric glasses. Eye Buy Direct lets you enjoy two weeks to try out your frames. If you’re not happy, simply send them back for a free exchange or return.
BonLook
Sophie Boulanger, co-founder and CEO of BonLook, says “BonLook is the future of shopping for eyewear.” With 30 locations across the country, BonLook is certainly reshaping the optical industry with exceptional quality and affordable prices. Some of their new arrivals include light pink acetate glasses for women, and round black titanium glasses for men. BonLook offers free shipping on orders over $80 and free returns within 30 days, no questions asked.
Lenscrafters
Lenscrafters has operating in North America for 36 years and still going strong. Their website is chock full of luxury brands like Tiffany and Burberry with all glasses coming with a one-year warranty policy. Shop now to get 40% off lenses with frame purchase until the end of the year.
Smart Buy Glasses
The Smart Buy Collection offers fashionable glasses at unbeatable prices. There are over 300 different styles to choose from. You can try things on like these peacock glasses using their special 3D try-on software before ordering. Most glasses come with a two-year warranty and a free professional lens cleaning kit.