7 Places You Can Buy Glasses Online In Canada

There have been some unappealing stereotypes associated with wearing glasses. Remember when thick, black frames were the token symbol of nerd culture? Now, glasses have become an emblem of intelligence and strength. A 2018 study concluded that poor eyesight is linked with high intelligence. Essentially, those with a higher IQ were 30 per cent more likely to require glasses. Somewhere Tina Fey is nodding her head and thinking, “yep, can’t argue with science!”

Because celebrities like Fey, Meryl Streep and Jay-Z have paraded proudly in their spectacles, we––even those of us with 20/20 vision––all want to wear glasses because glasses are cool again. According to Zion Market Research, the global eyewear market will reach $182 billion by 2023. This seems plausible, considering how many options there are between storefronts and online shops. Glasses that were once sold strictly through our optometrist’s office are now more accessible than ever.

Here are 7 places in Canada you can buy glasses online, just in time to celebrate World Sight Day on October 10.