HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. When you’re ready for more adult responsibilities but not quite prepared for a pet, taking care of a plant is a happy medium. And for those new to independent living, hanging a few ferns or ficas around will add more greenery to your concrete box in the sky.

Sure, it makes sense to just head down to Rona or Home Depot and grab a few potted plants but not everyone has access to a vehicle. And can you imagine having to lug around a huge Kentia Palm on a crowded subway in 30-degree weather? Hard pass.

Here are some online retailers that will deliver plants right to your door so you don’t have to deal with the hassle. Plant Collective

No matter the shape or size, Plant Collective can deliver plants anywhere in Canada with a “14-day happiness guarantee.” There’s a huge sale on right now where you can get a snake plant or assorted ferns for 50% off. InteriorPlants.ca

As the saying goes, if you can’t go anywhere tropical, bring the tropics to you. Interior Plants based in Mississauga, Ontario offers home delivery for a small fee. Their tropical plants range anywhere between $5 and $150. West Coast Gardens

From the family farm nestled on 24 acres in South Surrey, B.C., WCG offers a variety of stunning flowers and plants for the home. Take, for instance, this collection of white orchids planted in a white ceramic dish for just $69. Amazon

If you’re looking to purify the air in your living space, there are plenty of succulents to choose from on Amazon. It’s also worth it to add a couple terrariums to your cart, like these glass wall hanging planters for $23.99. Etsy

The site where you usually buy cross-stitch patterns is the same place you can find rare and exotic plants like the Rainbow Plumeria which, believe it or not, you can grow indoors. Etsy also houses an abundance of ceramic pots, from the colourful and trendy to the extremely punny. PlantDecor.ca

Plant Decor delivers a plethora of large indoor plants from their storefront in Markham, Ontario. They come at a hefty price though––their most expensive is a Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree for $309. On the upside, items like the Yucca Plant sell for an earnest $59. Ikea

Not ready to commit to a living, breathing houseplant? No sweat. Your favourite furniture store happens to sell a lot of artificial potted plants that look just like the real thing. Sure beats having to tidy up dead leaves all the time. Urban Outfitters

If you’re looking for more faux options, UO has unique items like this Potted Monstera 3’ Faux Plant for $74. It may seem like a lot of money but it’s worth it knowing it’s one plant that will never, ever die on you. Sharebloom

