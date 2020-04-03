HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

David Peperkamp via Getty Images

Not to sound dramatic, but we millennials had the best content on the Disney Channel. Sure High School Musical came a few years too late, but who needs the Wild Cats when you’ve got Lindsay Lohan’s iconic British accent in The Parent Trap, or Phillip Rhys’s unforgettable Proto Zoa in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century?

If that’s starting to scratch that nostalgic itch in the very core of your being, you might want to strap in. Since launching its streaming platform late last year, Disney has brought back the movies and tv shows that defined our coming-of-age, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

During this stressful period we’re living through, wouldn’t it be nice to be transported back to simpler times for an evening? So, don your most comfortable pyjamas, make yourself a gigantic bowl of popcorn (with extra butter, go on, no one’s watching) and settle in for one of these blasts-from-the-past.

Movies

Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century

Disney Released in 1999.

The year is 2042, and Zenon, a trouble-prone 13-year-old, is sent to live on Earth with her aunt.

Flubber

Disney Released in 1997.

The late Robin Williams graces us with his take on the Absent-Minded Professor, who creates a trouble-making, sentient blob of miracle goo.

Hocus Pocus

Disney Released in 1993.

A Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus is probably the first “horror” movie a lot of us were allowed to watch, and this one’s got it all: witches, zombies, dark magic, and a shocking number of deaths.

Inspector Gadget

Disney Released in 1999.

Admit it, you’re already singing the theme song. Matthew Broderick stars as the eponymous Inspector Gadget in this sci-fi action comedy, fighting crime with tools that put James Bond’s tech to shame.

Mighty Joe Young

Disney Released in 1998.

Charlize Theron was in this one, remember? Anyway, she tries to save a gorilla she raised. It’s wild. The movie, not the gorilla. The gorilla is pretty tame, and that’s the trouble actually.

The Parent Trap

Disney Released in 1998.

Relive Lindsay Lohan’s iconic performance as twins Annie and Hallie who were separated at birth and reunited as pre-teens. They must now work together to trick their parents into falling in love again.

A Goofy Movie

Disney Released in 1995.

A surprisingly deep look into the life of Goofy as a single parent trying to do his best by his adolescent son Max. Now that’s a sentence we never thought we’d ever write.

Blank Check

Disney Released in 1994.

The movie revolves around a boy who accidentally becomes an overnight millionaire and takes on the alias “Macintosh”. Yes, this was before they were rebranded as “Macs”.

TV Shows

Boy Meets World

Disney Ran from 1993 - 2000.

It’s incredible to think we watched Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong grow up literally before our eyes. The show spanned the entire duration of their adolescence, ending in their early adulthood, and adapted as they grew.

Lizzie McGuire

Disney Ran from 2002 - 2004.

Starring Hillary Duff as the titular heroine of the show, Lizzie McGuire shines the light on day-to-day issues that middle schoolers face, from bullying, to peer pressure, to body dysmorphia.

That’s So Raven

Disney Ran from 2003 - 2007.

Raven Simone puts the super in supernatural. Gifted with the power to see the future, her visions often put her in hilarious situations due to a lot of crossed-wires.

Even Stevens

Disney Ran from 2000 - 2003.

Shia LeBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano star as frenemy siblings going through family shenanigans in a quiet suburban neighbourhood.

The Proud Family

Disney Ran from 2001 - 2005.