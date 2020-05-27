HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

We’re going out on a limb here, but it’s safe to assume that if you’re shopping for Father’s Day gifts, your dads already know you love them. And it’s incredibly important that they do!

But perhaps they need to be reminded that you love them as individuals too ― not just as fathers or father-figures ― and to do that, you need to show them that you pay attention to their interests, and what makes them special.

We’ve put together a diverse Father’s Day gift guide that encompasses a broad variety of interests. We’re sure you’ll find just the right thing for your dad in here!

Deuter Speed Lite 12L Daypack

Backcountry

For: The Outdoorsy Dads

Backcountry has a massive selection of high-quality outdoor gear for campers, hikers, fishermen, and more. We’ve singled out this multi-purpose Deuter Speed Lite 12L Daypack because your dad will likely use it on the trail or in the city.

Boca Sonar Picnic Blanket

Society6

For: The Artistic Dads

Society6 turns every nook and cranny of your dad’s home into a work of art. They’ll find everything from decorative pillows, to cutting boards, to stationary, to curtains, to bedding, and more. Take this picnic blanket for example! It’s waterproof, compact, durable, and absolutely gorgeous.

Sonos Beam

Sonos

For: The Audiophile Dads

If your dad is constantly going on about audio fidelity, bass, and “warmth” (whatever that is), then look no further than Sonos. With the Sonos Beam, their movie-watching experience will be elevated to new heights!

Klay Contrast Sole Oxford With Flex

Kenneth Cole

For: The Fashionable Dads

Kenneth Cole is one of the leading names in men’s fashion, so obviously it’s going to make it on this list. The Klay Contrast Sole Oxfords are versatile, elegant, and comfortable, making the perfect addition to your dad’s growing shoe collection.

Customizable Phone Case

Otterbox

For: The Clumsy Dads

Otterbox is known for their insanely durable phone cases, but they also have a nice selection of outdoor gear as well. The best part is that you can completely customize most of their products to make this gift extra sentimental.

Night Sky Traveler

S'well

For: The Commuting Dads

If your dad is constantly on the move, this is a great way for them to stay hydrated while they go about their day. S’well products keep hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold for hours, and they come in a variety of colours and sizes. You can even personalize them with your dad’s name or initials!

Tom Dixon Brew Coffee Collection

Lumens

For: The Home Decor Dads

Is your dad constantly looking for home decor inspo? Does he take special care in selecting high-quality items? If it sounds like him, Lumens is where you need to look. They have a beautiful selection of home accessories that will make a nice addition to his environment.

Medium Leather Expandable Knack Pack®

Knack

For: The All-In-One Dads

Have you heard your dad bragging about how many functions one tool or item has? If he’s into versatility and all-in-one function, then he’d definitely love the Knack Pack. It can expand from an urban daypack to the size of a carry-on, and has more pockets than he’ll know what to do with.

Steel HR

Withings

For: The Active Dads

Finally a fitness tracker that looks fancy AF. Withings have combined a timeless (excuse the pun) design with the functionality of fitness trackers to give you a watch your dad can wear with dress pants or gym shorts.

Personalized Marshmallows

Boomf

For: The Whimsical Dads

Ok hear us out: Marshmallows… with your dad’s face on them… that he can eat. Win, win, win. If that’s not really your thing (who hurt you?), Boomf also offers really fun customizable confetti cards that are sure to put a smile on your dad’s face.

Sensor Mirror Trio

Simple Human

For: The High-Tech Dads

If your dad talks to Alexa more than he talks to you, then he would probably love the smart products at Simple Human. This sensor mirror will give your dad the magnification and illumination he needs to perfect his beard care, skin care, or makeup routine.

Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Franconia Shirt

UNTUCKit

For: The Smart Casual Dads

UNTUCKit have designed the ultimate smart casual look: Button down shirts that are made to be left untucked. Their shirts come in a myriad of fabrics and colours, but we suggest take a look at this lovely linen shirt to keep him cool during the summer season.

NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander

LEGO

For: The Tinkering Dads

It’s safe to say LEGO appeals to anyone who likes to build and tinker, regardless of their age. Their more complex kits are ideal for your dad to hunker down, put some music on, and get lost in play.

Andy To’s Mobile Filmmaking Set

Moment

For: The Photo/Video Dads

Whether for a hobby or a career, Moment has a huge selection of cameras, lenses, and accessories to deck out your dad’s gear. If you don’t know what your dad might need, we suggest this filmmaking set that’ll give him a mobile video solution he can take anywhere!

Watercolour Station

Uncommon Goods

For: The Painter Dads