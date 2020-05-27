A Very Diverse Father’s Day Gift Guide For One-Of-A-Kind Dads

Gifts that say “I pay attention to and care about your interests”.
We’re going out on a limb here, but it’s safe to assume that if you’re shopping for Father’s Day gifts, your dads already know you love them. And it’s incredibly important that they do!

But perhaps they need to be reminded that you love them as individuals too ― not just as fathers or father-figures ― and to do that, you need to show them that you pay attention to their interests, and what makes them special.

We’ve put together a diverse Father’s Day gift guide that encompasses a broad variety of interests. We’re sure you’ll find just the right thing for your dad in here!

Deuter Speed Lite 12L Daypack

For: The Outdoorsy Dads

Backcountry has a massive selection of high-quality outdoor gear for campers, hikers, fishermen, and more. We’ve singled out this multi-purpose Deuter Speed Lite 12L Daypack because your dad will likely use it on the trail or in the city.

Buy the Deuter Speed Lite Daypack and other outdoor gear at Backcountry.

Boca Sonar Picnic Blanket

For: The Artistic Dads

Society6 turns every nook and cranny of your dad’s home into a work of art. They’ll find everything from decorative pillows, to cutting boards, to stationary, to curtains, to bedding, and more. Take this picnic blanket for example! It’s waterproof, compact, durable, and absolutely gorgeous.

Buy the picnic blanket and other art pieces at Society6.

Sonos Beam

For: The Audiophile Dads

If your dad is constantly going on about audio fidelity, bass, and “warmth” (whatever that is), then look no further than Sonos. With the Sonos Beam, their movie-watching experience will be elevated to new heights!

Buy the Beam and other audio solutions at Sonos.

Klay Contrast Sole Oxford With Flex

For: The Fashionable Dads

Kenneth Cole is one of the leading names in men’s fashion, so obviously it’s going to make it on this list. The Klay Contrast Sole Oxfords are versatile, elegant, and comfortable, making the perfect addition to your dad’s growing shoe collection.

Buy the Klay Contrast Sole Oxford and other men’s fashion at Kenneth Cole.

Customizable Phone Case

For: The Clumsy Dads

Otterbox is known for their insanely durable phone cases, but they also have a nice selection of outdoor gear as well. The best part is that you can completely customize most of their products to make this gift extra sentimental.

Customize your dad’s phone case at Otterbox.

Night Sky Traveler

For: The Commuting Dads

If your dad is constantly on the move, this is a great way for them to stay hydrated while they go about their day. S’well products keep hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold for hours, and they come in a variety of colours and sizes. You can even personalize them with your dad’s name or initials!

Buy the Night Sky Traveler and other tumblers at S’well.

Tom Dixon Brew Coffee Collection

For: The Home Decor Dads

Is your dad constantly looking for home decor inspo? Does he take special care in selecting high-quality items? If it sounds like him, Lumens is where you need to look. They have a beautiful selection of home accessories that will make a nice addition to his environment.

Buy the Brew Coffee Collection and other home essentials at Lumens.

Medium Leather Expandable Knack Pack®

For: The All-In-One Dads

Have you heard your dad bragging about how many functions one tool or item has? If he’s into versatility and all-in-one function, then he’d definitely love the Knack Pack. It can expand from an urban daypack to the size of a carry-on, and has more pockets than he’ll know what to do with.

Buy the expandable pack at Knack.

Steel HR

For: The Active Dads

Finally a fitness tracker that looks fancy AF. Withings have combined a timeless (excuse the pun) design with the functionality of fitness trackers to give you a watch your dad can wear with dress pants or gym shorts.

Buy your dad a Withings watch.

Personalized Marshmallows

For: The Whimsical Dads

Ok hear us out: Marshmallows… with your dad’s face on them… that he can eat. Win, win, win. If that’s not really your thing (who hurt you?), Boomf also offers really fun customizable confetti cards that are sure to put a smile on your dad’s face.

Buy personalized marshmallows and other creative greeting cards at Boomf.

Sensor Mirror Trio

For: The High-Tech Dads

If your dad talks to Alexa more than he talks to you, then he would probably love the smart products at Simple Human. This sensor mirror will give your dad the magnification and illumination he needs to perfect his beard care, skin care, or makeup routine.

Buy the Sensor Mirror Trio and other smart home solutions at Simple Human.

Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Franconia Shirt

For: The Smart Casual Dads

UNTUCKit have designed the ultimate smart casual look: Button down shirts that are made to be left untucked. Their shirts come in a myriad of fabrics and colours, but we suggest take a look at this lovely linen shirt to keep him cool during the summer season.

Buy the Linen Franconia Shirt and other shirts at UNTUCKit.

NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander

For: The Tinkering Dads

It’s safe to say LEGO appeals to anyone who likes to build and tinker, regardless of their age. Their more complex kits are ideal for your dad to hunker down, put some music on, and get lost in play.

Buy this and other sets at Lego.

Andy To’s Mobile Filmmaking Set

For: The Photo/Video Dads

Whether for a hobby or a career, Moment has a huge selection of cameras, lenses, and accessories to deck out your dad’s gear. If you don’t know what your dad might need, we suggest this filmmaking set that’ll give him a mobile video solution he can take anywhere!

Buy this and other camera gear at Moment.

Watercolour Station

For: The Painter Dads

“Where did my brush go? I just set it down right here!” Sounds familiar? This watercolour station will keep your dad’s tools in place while he works on his next masterpiece.

Buy the watercolour station and other unique gifts at Uncommon Goods.

