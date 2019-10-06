As concerns over Aaron Carter’s mental health continue, the American singer declared on Twitter that he has moved to Canada. The 31-year-old posted a series of tweets on Saturday that he has relocated to Nova Scotia, one of his “favourite places in the world.”

So I’m about to get a rental car and drive a few hours to go see my new home. I’m move fast. 😈 My Brother in law Mike lives here and my niece Alyssa so I have family here and Nova Scotia is one of my FAVORITE PLACES IN THE WORLd! Plus it makes for shorter flights for Europe tour — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 5, 2019

I hope Canada welcomes me and doesn’t treat me the way people do in America it’s really foul I had to get out and I moved quick. Pun intended. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 5, 2019

The brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter continued to post about finding “new peace of mind” in a place where he can have privacy. Many of the rapper’s fans welcomed him to Canada and wished him well.

Wishing you all the best. Welcome to Canada 🇨🇦 ♥️ — Patrice Poirier (@PatriceMPoirier) October 5, 2019

Canada will love to have you — Brad Barton (@leaffan2012) October 5, 2019

Already working to fit in, Carter also noted his favourite coffee in the world has always been the Tim Hortons Iced Capp. He also praised B.C. marijuana, talked about ordering Halifax donair pizza, and tagged the Trailer Park Boys in another tweet.

My favorite coffee in the world has and always will be ice cap @TimHortonshttps://t.co/cPiYbG1gkm — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 6, 2019

With many dubious about his move, Carter doubled down and posted photos of his “new home.”

I just purchased this 7 million dollar 💵 Island In Kaulbach Island 🌴 in Halifax. Good luck finding me. These waters get cold. I put 1.5 million down to get away from the drama and make my music. I love you all. #WeAreTheWorldpic.twitter.com/MH1gf1KgLn — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 6, 2019

Guys guys guys. Please respect my privacy. I literally moved 5,000 miles away. And yes I’m gonna take pictures of the outside of my house 🏡 but please just let me live my private life in private. I get to choose what I want out there not you guys. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 6, 2019

He then walked back his comments, saying he was staying in a motel until he could “transition to Canada” permanently. There are no Motel 6s in Halifax.

I’m super duper high on a mountain in Halifax in a @motel6 I’m living here for the time being before I transition to Canada permently. https://t.co/Eb5rgFefGG — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 6, 2019

Views way up north pic.twitter.com/d0vVJ1PqZQ — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 6, 2019

Carter also changed his location on his Twitter bio to Canada. The singer has been in the headlines lately for his new face tattoo and a restraining order filed last month by his brother, Nick, and sister, Angel. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick tweeted at the time.