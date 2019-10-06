As concerns over Aaron Carter’s mental health continue, the American singer declared on Twitter that he has moved to Canada.
The 31-year-old posted a series of tweets on Saturday that he has relocated to Nova Scotia, one of his “favourite places in the world.”
The brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter continued to post about finding “new peace of mind” in a place where he can have privacy.
Many of the rapper’s fans welcomed him to Canada and wished him well.
Already working to fit in, Carter also noted his favourite coffee in the world has always been the Tim Hortons Iced Capp. He also praised B.C. marijuana, talked about ordering Halifax donair pizza, and tagged the Trailer Park Boys in another tweet.
With many dubious about his move, Carter doubled down and posted photos of his “new home.”
He then walked back his comments, saying he was staying in a motel until he could “transition to Canada” permanently. There are no Motel 6s in Halifax.
Carter also changed his location on his Twitter bio to Canada.
The singer has been in the headlines lately for his new face tattoo and a restraining order filed last month by his brother, Nick, and sister, Angel.
“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick tweeted at the time.
“I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” Aaron said, according to TMZ.
Concerns about Aaron’s mental health have been mounting, and police performed a welfare check on the entertainer in August.
Last month on an episode of “The Doctors,” Aaron said he suffers from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.
Carter was in Halifax for a concert on Friday. He said the show was almost cancelled because he got held up at his home in the U.S. due to a visit from the police.