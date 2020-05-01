Details continue to emerge about a crash of a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter off the coast of Greece on April, 29. Of the six crew members on board, only Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough’s body has been recovered so far.



Friends and family described her as a force of nature and always eager to help, but also an avid bagpiper. When news of a the deadly shooting rampage broke out in her home province of Nova Scotia, Cowbrough turned to her instrument to pay tribute to the victims while she was stationed in the Mediterranean aboard the HMCS Frederiction, miles away.



You can watch the video above to see her tribute.