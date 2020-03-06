THE CANADIAN PRESS Young men arrive to lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Abbotsford Secondary School on Nov. 2, 2016.

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A judge has found a man guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in an attack more than three years ago on two students at a British Columbia high school. Defence lawyer Martin Peters had argued in December that Gabriel Klein did not have the intent to kill a 13-year-old girl on Nov. 1, 2016, when he walked into the rotunda of Abbotsford Secondary School. He urged Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court to find his client guilty of manslaughter, but she found Klein guilty of second-degree murder today. Letisha Reimer died after being stabbed 14 times and her friend, who was also stabbed, suffered serious injuries, for which Klein was charged with aggravated assault.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Letsiha Reimer is shown in a photo, part of a memorial to her outside Abbotsford Senior Secondary School on Nov. 7, 2016.

Several people in the packed courtroom were asked by Holmes to cover up or reverse black T-shirts they wore with “Abby Strong” printed on them in red. Sentencing has been scheduled for two days, starting June 1, when victim impact statements will be heard by the court. The sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with the earliest chance of parole set at 10 years. Klein, who was dressed in a dark green sweatshirt, was 21 at the time of the attacks. Peters said in his closing arguments the Crown proved its case in the assault against the girl whose name is under a publication ban, and Klein should be found guilty on that charge.

However, he argued there was reasonable doubt related to the murder charge because his client exhibited odd behaviour and mental distress beforehand, suggesting he did not intentionally plan to kill anyone. Surveillance videos seen in court showed Klein stealing alcohol from a liquor store and a hunting knife from a sporting goods store hours before the attack, and Peters said his client committed the thefts because he wanted to get drunk and use the weapon to stab a police officer in hopes of triggering a suicide-by-cop scenario.

THE CANADIAN PRESS A memorial to Letisha Reimer is shown outside Abbotsford Senior Secondary School on Nov. 7, 2016.