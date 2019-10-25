Getty Images Skin conditions like acne, eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis can all contribute to a patient's mental wellbeing, but are too often sidelined as cosmetic worries.

Beauty blogger Lex Gillies told Refinery29 that when she told her doctor how having rosacea made her feel, they didn’t provide much support. She felt “devastated” and “like I’d wasted the doctor’s time with something so superficial.” Gillies isn’t alone in her experience. Many people have complained on Twitter about their doctors’ responses to their skin concerns.

No one really understands what it feels like to have bad skin/acne until youve actually had it.. the low self esteem/depression/anxiety not wanting to leave the house because it gets so bad, phoning in sick at work. Doctors are awful..Id love normal nice skin.. one day 🙃😣 — lornie aldred (@lornaaldredX) June 24, 2019

It’s not just what skin looks like; even treatment can adversely impact one’s mental health. Acne drugs like isotretinoin, better known by the brand name Accutane, have been linked to depression and an increase in suicidal thinking.

A doctor once put me on acne meds, and as one of the side effects he mentioned worsening depression and suicidal thoughts. He brushed this off as something that probably wasn’t really caused by the meds, bc it was only natural that teens with acne would want to kill themselves. — skelequinn 💀 (@quinn_finity) March 27, 2018

Dr. Anjali Mahto, a dermatologist and author of “The Skincare Bible,” wants the public to be made aware of the mental health toll that doctors overlook. In May, Mahto posted to her Instagram, “Acne is associated with depression, low self-esteem, poor body image, bullying, shame, exclusion in the work place and even suicidal ideation. Yet, even though it is 2019, skin conditions are commonly overlooked as simply a cosmetic problem.

Canadian researcher recommends doctor-led prevention The mental strain felt by those with skin conditions can be severe. A 2018 study led by Calgary researcher Isabelle Vallerand found that people were over 60 per cent more likely to report depression a year after getting acne than people with clear skin. “This is the first study to show conclusively that acne can be more than just a skin blemish, and can have a substantial impact on mental health in the form of clinical depression,” Vallerand told CBC News. Vallerand suggested that doctors take the preventative route when it comes to their patients’ emotional states and that they “should encourage any of their patients with acne to feel comfortable raising any mental health concerns to their attention, as these should be taken seriously.” This early intervention might look like writing a referral to counselling services or a psychologist.