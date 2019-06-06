PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images A Ghana police vehicle is seen here in Accra on Dec. 3, 2016.

ACCRA, Ghana — Authorities in Ghana say two Canadians on an exchange program have been abducted.

Police and local media say the two were attending Kumasi Technical University in the West African country’s second-largest city.

Guillaume Berube, spokesman for Global Affairs Canada, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Canadian officials are providing assistance to the victims’ families.