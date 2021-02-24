Adamson Barbecue Owner’s $187K Bill Raises Civil Rights Concerns: Lawyer

Nathan Denette/CP Adam Skelly, owner of Adamson Barbecue, escorts a photographer from his property after defying provincial lockdown orders in Toronto on Nov. 25, 2020.

TORONTO — A civil liberties lawyer says a decision by the City of Toronto to bill a restaurant owner nearly $200,000 to cover the cost of enforcing lockdown regulations raises concerns about people’s constitutionally protected right to protest.

Adam Skelly, the owner of Adamson Barbecue, opened his restaurant for indoor dining in November in violation of COVID-19 public health regulations, drawing dozens of anti-lockdown protesters.

On the weekend, Skelly posted on social media that he had received an invoice from the city for $187,030.56, with the cost of the police response accounting for $165,188.73 of the total.

Cara Zwibel, the director of the fundamental freedoms program with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said the idea that individuals should have to pay for the opportunity to exercise their freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly is concerning.

There are significant costs to policing a wide variety of matters, she said, but criminals don’t pay the policing costs associated with those crimes.

“There is a concern that the city is not treating this as part of their normal operations,” Zwibel said.

“But this is what police do, they enforce the law and keep the peace, that’s the cost of doing business as a municipality.”