Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes You Can Buy On Amazon

Believe it or not, animal costumes are not a 21st century concept. Dogs have been wearing outfits way before millennials showed up. Louis XI, the King of France from 1423 to 1483, had a greyhound named Cherami who wore a red velvet collar with 20 pearls and 11 rubies. In 1833, Queen Victoria had a King Charles spaniel named Dash who she dressed up in a scarlet jacket and blue trousers all the time.
This year, around 31 million pet owners will be dressing their furry friends in ridiculous (but oh so cute) Halloween costumes so prepare to see a whole lot of wings, wigs and capes on your Instagram feed. If you’re looking to get in on the action, Amazon sells fun costumes suitable for cats and dogs of all sizes. Here are 12 of our favourite finds.
A Banana
A great way to promote potassium.
A UPS delivery pal
Handled with care.
A bat
Da na na na na na bat cat!
Beetlejuice
Turn on the juice and see what shakes loose.
A doctor
100% would watch a cat spoof of “Grey’s Anatomy”.
A shark
You’ll never go in the water again!
An ewok
Protect Endor at all costs.
A sailor
Let’s get nautical.
A giraffe
For those who wish they were a little taller.
Princess Leia
Coming soon: “Star Wars Episode V: The Spaniel Strikes Back”.
Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Be our guest.
A unicorn
Who’s the cutest mythical creature of them all?