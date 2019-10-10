10/10/2019 13:39 EDT | Updated 2 minutes ago

Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes You Can Buy On Amazon

Just imagine how cute your dog would look dressed up as Beetlejuice or a banana.

Believe it or not, animal costumes are not a 21st century concept. Dogs have been wearing outfits way before millennials showed up. Louis XI, the King of France from 1423 to 1483, had a greyhound named Cherami who wore a red velvet collar with 20 pearls and 11 rubies. In 1833, Queen Victoria had a King Charles spaniel named Dash who she dressed up in a scarlet jacket and blue trousers all the time. 

This year, around 31 million pet owners will be dressing their furry friends in ridiculous (but oh so cute) Halloween costumes so prepare to see a whole lot of wings, wigs and capes on your Instagram feed. If you’re looking to get in on the action, Amazon sells fun costumes suitable for cats and dogs of all sizes. Here are 12 of our favourite finds.

A Banana

A great way to promote potassium.

Get it here for $20.77.﻿

A UPS delivery pal

Handled with care.

Get it here for $24.39.

A bat

Da na na na na na bat cat!

Get it here for $11.99.

Beetlejuice

Turn on the juice and see what shakes loose. 

Get it here for $30.43.

A doctor

100% would watch a cat spoof of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Get it here for $19.99.

A shark

You’ll never go in the water again!

Get it here for $21.97.

An ewok

Protect Endor at all costs. 

Get it here for $24.22.

A sailor

Let’s get nautical.

Get it here for $15.99.

 A giraffe

For those who wish they were a little taller. 

Get it here for $31.

Princess Leia

Coming soon: “Star Wars Episode V: The Spaniel Strikes Back”.

Get it here for $22.41.

Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Be our guest. 

Get it here for $28.94.

A unicorn

Who’s the cutest mythical creature of them all?

Get it here for $26.61.

