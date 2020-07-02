Aeromexico Files For Bankruptcy With Plan To Resume Flights

C. V. Grinsven via Getty Images An Aeromexico plane approaches a runway in Amsterdam on Jan. 1, 2018. Aeromexico's general director says the COVID-19 pandemic has had an "unprecedented impact" on global travel.

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s oldest legacy airline, Aeromexico, said Tuesday it has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, a form of bankruptcy in which the carrier can keep operating while its debts and obligations are sorted out.

The airline said “this legal process will not interrupt the airline’s operations” and that all tickets, reservations and bonus points would continue to be honoured.

Like many airlines throughout the world, Aeromexico has been squeezed by a decline in travel due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Aeromexico general director Andrés Conesa said “the COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the global economy and travel industry.”