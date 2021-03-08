MONTREAL — Aeroplan is launching a partnership that will allow its users to earn and redeem points at Starbucks.

The Air Canada loyalty program says members will need to link their Aeroplan account to a Starbucks Rewards account to allow them to earn both Aeroplan points and Starbucks stars.

Once connected, Aeroplan users can earn points by loading money on their digital Starbucks card and can save when they redeem Aeroplan points for Starbucks gift cards.