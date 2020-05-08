The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested two men for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot in February while jogging through a neighbourhood.

“On May 7th, 2020, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery,” the bureau said in a statement. “They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.”

The case is being investigated in conjunction with the Liberty County district attorney’s office in southeast Georgia, which has been assigned to the case over potential conflicts of interest in Glynn County.

Arbery, 25, was running through a Georgia neighbourhood about 1 p.m. on a Sunday in late February. According to police reports, the McMichaels, both white men, said they believed he looked like a suspect in a string of robberies. They reportedly grabbed their firearms, a .357 Magnum and a shotgun, pursued him in their truck, confronting him in the street.

An altercation broke out before Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery, police said.

Graphic cellphone footage of the shooting surfaced last week and The Guardian released audio recordings of two 911 calls that showed dispatchers responding to reports of a man, believed to be Arbery, running in the neighbourhood. In one clip, a man reports a “Black male running down the street,” prompting the dispatcher to ask what the person was “doing wrong.”