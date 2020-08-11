BUSINESS
08/11/2020 09:17 EDT | Updated 52 minutes ago

Air Canada Revamps Aeroplan Program In Bid To Boost Air Travel

The airline is eliminating fees and allowing users to combine rewards.

  • The Canadian Press
Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press
An Air Canada jet is seen here taking off from Vancouver International Airport on May 25. Air Canada's changes to the Aeroplan program will take effect Nov. 8.

MONTREAL — Air Canada is revamping its Aeroplan loyalty program in an effort to make it easier to use.

The airline says it will be a simple transition for Aeroplan members who will maintain the same account number, but go from earning miles to earning points in the new plan starting Nov. 8.

All Aeroplan miles will automatically be honoured under the new program on a one-to-one basis. 

RELATED

Among the other changes, additional airline surcharges, including fuel surcharges, on all flight rewards with Air Canada will be eliminated.

The airline says plan members will also be able to combine Aeroplan points with others in their household for free.

Air Canada spun off Aeroplan as part of a restructuring of the airline, but then reacquired the loyalty program in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2020.

Earlier on HuffPost:

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: business Travel Air Canada aeroplan travel rewards