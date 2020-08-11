Air Canada Revamps Aeroplan Program In Bid To Boost Air Travel

Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press An Air Canada jet is seen here taking off from Vancouver International Airport on May 25. Air Canada's changes to the Aeroplan program will take effect Nov. 8.

MONTREAL — Air Canada is revamping its Aeroplan loyalty program in an effort to make it easier to use.

The airline says it will be a simple transition for Aeroplan members who will maintain the same account number, but go from earning miles to earning points in the new plan starting Nov. 8.

All Aeroplan miles will automatically be honoured under the new program on a one-to-one basis.