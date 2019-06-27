Air Canada To Take Over Air Transat In $520-Million Deal

Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press The Air Canada logo is seen on the tail of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft on Feb. 9, 2017.

MONTREAL — The board of directors of Transat AT Inc. has approved a takeover offer by Air Canada valued at $520 million.

The companies announced Air Canada will pay $13 per share for the travel company.

Under the deal, Air Canada says it intends to preserve the Transat and Air Transat brands and maintain the Transat head office and its key functions in Montreal.