OTTAWA/MONTREAL — Canada’s Transport Minister on Tuesday urged the country’s largest carrier to resolve problems with its new reservation system, which have sparked an outpouring of complaints on social media. Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the regulator spoke with Air Canada about complaints of service delays due to changes with the reservation system ahead of the busy Christmas travel season. “They (Air Canada) are very aware we are getting a lot of calls about this,” Garneau told reporters in Ottawa. “I hope Air Canada can resolve its problem.”

Chris Wattie / Reuters Marc Garneau speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 16, 2017.

Customers took to Twitter to complain about changes to the carrier’s booking system that resulted in delays. Montreal-based Air Canada said in a statement that it is undergoing “temporary issues” after replacing its aging booking system. The carrier said there have been some cases of customers encountering “technical issues and longer wait times” as the carrier’s agents adapt to the new reservation system. “Call volumes and hold times are temporarily above normal and we have been working to address this,” it said.