Air Canada CEO Sees Compensation Cut In Half As Share Price Stalls

Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu is seen here attending a dinner in Toronto on Oct. 17, 2017. Air Canada’s shares closed at $16.76 on Monday.

MONTREAL — Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu was on track to receive around $12.9 million in total compensation last year, but the value fell by more than half as the airline’s shares stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of May 4, when the company’s share price closed at $17.63 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the total compensation of its president and chief executive officer was estimated at $5.8 million. Air Canada’s shares closed at $16.76 on Monday.

Remuneration of top executives and board members were included in a proxy circular sent to Air Canada shareholders prior to its virtual meeting scheduled for June 25.