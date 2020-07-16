Air Canada Wants Ottawa To Ease Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Cole Burston via Getty Images Travelers wearing protective masks check in at an Air Canada counter at Toronto Pearson International Airport on March 16, 2020. Air Canada’s chief medical officer says COVID-19 restrictions are severely impacting the airline.

MONTREAL — Air Canada is again urging the government to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions, this time by adopting a “science-based approach” that would open travel to countries with low risks of infection.

In a letter sent Wednesday to various ministers, the country’s largest airline says the situation is becoming “increasingly urgent” as Canada has made virtually no change to its quarantine restrictions since mid-March despite improvements in containing the spread of the virus.

Air Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Jim Chung, wrote that the restrictions are severely impacting the airline, its customers and employees, as well as an overall recovery.

He says the proposed measures mirror those adopted by the European Union, Britain and other jurisdictions.