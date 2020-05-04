Air Canada Loses $1 Billion In A Single Quarter Due To Pandemic

Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images Air Canada signage appears at a ticket counter at San Diego International Airport on April 27, 2020.

MONTREAL — Air Canada says it lost $1.05 billion in its first quarter compared with a profit of $345 million in the same quarter last year as governments imposed travel restrictions around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline says the loss amounted to $4 per diluted share for the quarter compared with a profit of $1.26 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating revenue fell to $3.72 billion compared with $4.43 billion in the quarter from a year ago.