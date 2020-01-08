Air Canada Shifts Dubai Route After Restrictions On Persian Gulf Airspace

TORONTO — Air Canada says it is rerouting its flights to Dubai amid uncertainty in the Middle East due to a military confrontation between the U.S. and Iran.

The airline says it hasn’t used Iranian airspace since the middle of last year and will now also avoid Iraq’s airspace — affecting its five-times per week service to Dubai, a major commercial hub in the United Arab Emirates.

The Associated Press reported Air Canada had rerouted a flight Wednesday from Toronto to Dubai through Egypt and Saudi Arabia to avoid travelling over Iraq. The airline does not fly directly to locations in Iran or Iraq.

Transport Canada said earlier that Air Canada would comply with U.S.-led restrictions on commercial airlines operating in the Persian Gulf region.