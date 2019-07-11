Bayne Stanley / The Canadian Press Air Canada jets at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C.

An Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Sydney, Australia made an unplanned landing in Hawaii.

At least 25 passengers are being treated for minor injuries after facing “unforecasted” and “sudden” turbulence, reported Hawaii News Now, which quoted airline officials.

There were 269 passengers and 15 crew members on board Flight AC033, according to CTV News, when the plane diverted to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at 6:45 a.m. local time.

HuffPost Canada has reached out to Air Canada for comment.

More to come.