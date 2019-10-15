Air Canada Will No Longer Call Passengers ‘Ladies And Gentlemen’

Most airlines have shared a similar greeting tradition for decades: a scripted announcement that plays through the overhead speakers after passengers find their seats. But in a newfound effort to be more inclusive, and more conscious of how people identify, Air Canada will be breaking from the status quo: the airline will no longer use gendered terms to address passengers. “We will be amending our onboard announcements to modernize them and remove specific references to gender,” a spokesperson for the airline told CTV News in an email. “We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us.” Rather than use terms like “ladies and gentlemen” or “mesdames et messieurs,” flight attendants will instead opt for gender neutral phrases, like “everyone” and “tout le monde.”

Thomas Barwick via Getty Images Air Canada has been named among the nation's Best Diversity Employers for the last four years.

The protocol change was announced to employees via a company-wide email, which, according to Simple Flying, described the amendment as a means of ensuring “an inclusive space for everyone, including those who identify with gender X.” The airline also noted that the change reflects its “commitment to respect gender identity, diversity and inclusion.” Though it hasn’t been implemented yet, the change has already inspired a polarizing response from some people on Twitter, some of whom believe the airline is offensive, or pandering to “politically correct” culture. (Some have also argued it signifies the implosion of society.)

Jesus Christ 🙄. The wokening of corporate Canada continues. We must rebuild our society so the fringe of the fringe of the fringe can have their demands met. "Happy winter celebration period to all of the citizen units."https://t.co/pJcyDGdSua — Bill Binns (@BdgBill) October 14, 2019

So stupid. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/UZtuzcRLtG — Queen Paola 🇨🇦 🇮🇹 🇩🇪 (@Paola_Dec1231) October 14, 2019

Jesus. This is going overboard (so to speak). The world is going mad. I would now deliberately NOT fly @AirCanada if this is really true. Why the flip do they need to be so stupidly PC? What are they going to call us now? Sheep? Cattle? Lord give us strength. — Angie Bee (@AngieB5) October 14, 2019

And a big loss for the 99% of people who like being called ladies or gentlemen. https://t.co/7me1wAs4mj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 13, 2019

Others, though, have expressed their support for the new policy. Many have noted the pivot to a gender neutral vocabulary is a change that has the potential to make people feel valued, seen, and comfortable.





@AirCanada to swap 'Ladies and Gentlemen' in their announcements with 'Hello, everyone' ensuring announcements are gender neutral.

This is a big win for gender identity, diversity and inclusion. #LGBTQ#lgbtqtwitter@AimeeChallenorhttps://t.co/vQG8gD8CeQ — Vinamra Longani (@Vinamralongani) October 13, 2019

I hear Air Canada is moving towards addressing its passengers in a more gender-neutral way, replacing “ladies and gentlemen” with “everyone”. This. Is. Good. — Kate Andrews (@kateality) October 13, 2019

.@AirCanada will swap 'Ladies and Gentlemen' in its flight announcements with 'Hello everyone', ensuring gender neutrality.

Big win for inclusion!#LGBTQ — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) October 14, 2019

why are people offended about the decision to start saying “everyone” instead? it literally includes you & ...everyone else... you are not losing any privileges here — christine (@christinemben) October 13, 2019

Despite the controversy, other airlines have made their language more inclusive. Earlier this year, United Airlines became the first airline to introduce a non-binary gender option for passengers booking flights, setting an example for others — like JetBlue, Southwest and Air Italy — to follow closely behind in their respective attempts to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion.

Fly how you identify. Our new non-binary gender options are now available. — United Airlines (@united) March 22, 2019

This year also marked the fourth consecutive time that Air Canada was named one of the nation’s Best Diversity Employers, for its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace for employees. “We continually nurture diversity and inclusivity by offering equal career opportunities to qualified members of all communities. The recruitment partnerships we have undertaken with First Nations, LGBTQ, people with disabilities, and other communities all aim to replenish our diverse talent base,” an Air Canada spokesperson said in a press release in March.