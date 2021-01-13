PEDRO PARDO via Getty Images The Air Canada hall at Benito Juarez International Airport, Mexico City, May 20, 2020. Air Canada says it will cut 1,700 jobs as it scales down operations in response to a new wave of lockdown restrictions.

MONTREAL ― Air Canada says it will cut 1,700 jobs as it scales down operations in response to a new wave of lockdown restrictions. The 25 per cent reduction in service for the first quarter of 2021 will also affect 200 employees at Air Canada's Express carriers, the company said Wednesday morning. "We regret the impact these difficult decisions will have on our employees who have worked very hard during the pandemic looking after our customers, as well as on the affected communities," said Lucie Guillemette, Air Canada's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, in a statement.

Guillemette said increased travel restrictions by federal and provincial governments have had an immediate impact on the company’s bookings. With the reduction, Air Canada’s capacity in the first quarter of 2021 will be about 20 per cent of its capacity during the first quarter of 2019, the company says. Atlantic Canada cuts to be ‘felt for years to come’ Air Canada notified airports in Atlantic Canada this week that it would cut additional routes in the region, suspending all flights in Gander, N.L., Goose Bay, N.L., and Fredericton, N.B., until further notice as of Jan. 23. Air Canada is contacting affected customers to offer them options such as refunds or alternative travel arrangements, the company said.