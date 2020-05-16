Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Travellers check in at the Air Canada counters of Pearson International Airport in Toronto, April 27, 2020. Air Canada plans to lay off at least 20,000 employees.

MONTREAL ― Air Canada plans to lay off at least 20,000 employees as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the airline industry. Effective June 7, the layoffs will impact more than half of the company’s 38,000 employees, it said. The move comes amid ongoing border shutdowns and confinement measures that have tanked travel demand, prompting Air Canada to ground some 225 airplanes and slash flight capacity by 95 per cent. “We therefore took the extremely difficult decision today to significantly downsize our operation to align with forecasts, which regrettably means reducing our workforce by 50 to 60 per cent,″ the airline said in an email Friday evening. “We estimate about 20,000 people will be affected.” Watch: Trudeau hopes government can help Air Canada. Story continues below.

At a minimum, layoffs will reach 19,000 ― half of the current payroll ― and could go as high as 22,800. The blow echoes on a bigger scale Air Canada’s announcement in March to let go of nearly half of its workforce under a cost reduction scheme. The carrier proceeded to rehire some 16,500 laid-off flight attendants, mechanics and customer service agents in April under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, but has not committed to maintain the program past June 6. To minimize the number of layoffs, Air Canada will ask flight attendants to slash their schedules, go on leave for up to two years or resign with travel privileges, according to an internal bulletin to members from the Canadian Union of Public Employees sent out Thursday night and obtained by The Canadian Press. The memo states that CUPE is in discussions with Air Canada over continuing the federal wage subsidy.