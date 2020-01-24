Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images An Air Canada Boeing 777-300 aircraft lands at Amsterdam's international airport in October 2019. The airline says it experienced a server issue affecting its network that caused some delays on Thursday and Friday.

MONTREAL — Air Canada says there were some delays Thursday night and early Friday morning for its international flights.

The airline says the delays were due to a server issue affecting its network. The problem forced it to use alternate check-in and boarding processes.

However, Air Canada says the problem has been fixed and it anticipates normal operations Friday.