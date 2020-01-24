BUSINESS
01/24/2020 08:14 EST

Air Canada Apologizes For Flight Delays Caused By Network Issue

The issue affecting international trips has been fixed, the airline says.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
An Air Canada Boeing 777-300 aircraft lands at Amsterdam's international airport in October 2019. The airline says it experienced a server issue affecting its network that caused some delays on Thursday and Friday.

MONTREAL — Air Canada says there were some delays Thursday night and early Friday morning for its international flights.

The airline says the delays were due to a server issue affecting its network. The problem forced it to use alternate check-in and boarding processes.

However, Air Canada says the problem has been fixed and it anticipates normal operations Friday.

The airline said it is apologizing to those whose flights were affected.

The latest problem follows trouble late last year at Air Canada that arose after the airline launched a new booking system. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 24, 2020.

