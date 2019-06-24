Air Canada Looking Into How Passenger Was Left 'All Alone' On Parked Plane

jimfeng via Getty Images An Air Canada airplane is seen here on the tarmac at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Air Canada said Sunday it’s looking into how crew members could have disembarked from a plane without noticing a sleeping passenger who was left behind.

The airline was responding to an incident involving a woman who described waking up “all alone” on a “cold dark” aircraft after a flight to Toronto earlier this month.

“I think I’m having a bad dream bc like seriously how is this happening!!?!” Tiffani Adams recounted in a June 19 Facebook post sent by her friend, Deanna Noel-Dale.

The airline confirmed the incident took place, but declined to comment on its disembarking procedures or how the passenger may have been overlooked.