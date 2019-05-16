(Reuters)— Air Canada said on Thursday it is in talks to buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $520 million as the airline looks to create a Montreal-based global travel services company.

Transat said it has agreed to a 30-day period of negotiations with Air Canada to finalize a deal. As part of the deal, Transat shareholders will receive C$13 per share, a premium of 23 per cent to its Wednesday close.

The deal allows Air Canada to expand its hub at Montréal-Trudeau Airport, where it has added 35 new routes since 2012, said Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu in a statement.

