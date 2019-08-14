Air Canada's New Route Aims To Make Montreal A Gateway To Europe

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft belonging to Air Canada is photographed before landing at London Heathrow International Airport on Aug. 2, 2019.

MONTREAL — Air Canada said on Wednesday it will launch a direct Seattle-Montreal service in May 2020 with its new A220-300 jets as the carrier eyes new routes to expand its share of lucrative international transit traffic to and from the U.S. Airbus SE’s smallest commercial jet, which is expected to enter Air Canada’s fleet in December with its first delivery, will help the airline open new routes and increase capacity to cities that lack enough traffic to warrant a larger plane, Canada’s largest carrier said. “The economics that come with this aircraft allow Air Canada to open new routes that you couldn’t serve profitably,” Mark Galardo, the Montreal-based carrier’s vice-president of network planning, said in an interview. Air Canada will use the fuel-efficient 137-seat jet, developed by Bombardier, to help attract U.S. passengers flying through its Canadian hubs, Galardo said.

The Montreal-Seattle route, starting May 4, will allow U.S. passengers to connect to destinations in Europe and North Africa. “Part of our business case for the route is having some Seattle-to-Europe traffic (connect) via Montreal,” Galardo said. Air Canada added it will begin A220 service on May 4 between Toronto and San Jose, Calif. The so-called sixth-freedom right of an airline to carry passengers or cargo from a second country to a third country, provided it touches down in its home country, is key to Air Canada’s international growth strategy because of Canada’s limited population. The carrier said in February it aimed to expand its market share of U.S. international transit traffic to 2 per cent from a current estimated 1.3 per cent, although it had not set a target date. Hitting the target would generate an additional $675 million in annual revenue, Air Canada said during an investor day presentation. Watch: Here’s how air travel changes could impact Canadians. Story continues below.