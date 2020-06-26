Air Canada, WestJet To End Physical Distancing Polices On Planes

MONTREAL — The country’s two largest airlines are ending their on-board seat distancing policies starting July 1, raising health concerns amid a pandemic that has devastated the travel industry. Air Canada has blocked the sale of adjacent seats in economy class, and WestJet has done the same throughout the entire plane, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The carriers said Friday they will revert to health recommendations from the United Nation’s aviation agency and the International International Air Transport Association (IATA) trade group. American Airlines also announced Friday that it will start booking flights to full capacity starting next Wednesday.

NurPhoto via Getty Images A view of Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport.

IATA called last month for an end to in-flight physical distancing rules, proposing a range of measures including some that run counter to federal government policies. Transport Canada listed physical distancing among the “key points” in preventing the spread of the virus as part of a guide issued to the aviation industry in April. “Operators should develop guidance for spacing passengers aboard aircraft when possible to optimize social distancing,” the document states. Some health experts have highlighted the risks of spreading COVID in crowded airports and packed cabins. “Once it’s in the cabin, it’s difficult to stop air moving around,” said Tim Sly, an epidemiologist and professor emeritus at Ryerson University’s School of Public Health. However Joseph Allen, director of the Harvard public health school’s Healthy Buildings program, said the HEPA air filters used on most planes effectively control airborne bacteria and viruses. Conducting temperature checks In line with federal directives, Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board. They have also implemented enhanced aircraft cleaning and scaled back their in-flight service in late March, cutting out hot drinks, hot meals and fresh food. “The new measures will continue to build on the recommendations of ICAO (the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization) and others that a multi-layered strategy to COVID-19 safety is most effective,” Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said in an email.