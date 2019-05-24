OTTAWA — The federal government unveiled new regulations for air travel Friday, requiring compensation for passengers suffering from flight delays, tarmac delays, trip cancellations and other headaches. The passenger-rights rules apply to all flights to, from and within Canada and come in two waves. Here’s what’s coming and when each measure arrives:

Starting July 15:

Airlines will have to compensate anyone who is denied boarding for situations within an airline’s control, such as over-booking. Delays of up to six hours will cost $900, when the compensation doubles to $1,800; it’s $2,400 if the delay is longer than nine hours. Payment will have to happen at the time the passenger is notified of the denied boarding.

Airlines will have to provide passengers clear, concise and accessible information about delays, cancellations, denials of boarding, lost or damaged baggage and the seating of children under 14, and provide updates on flight status as soon as possible and then every 30 minutes until a new departure time is set.

Airlines will have to let passengers get off planes if a tarmac delay hits three hours, unless within the next 45 minutes there is an imminent probability that the flight can depart. After the extra time, if the plane is still on the ground, everyone has to get off unless there’s a safety or security reason against it.

During tarmac delays, passengers must have access to working lavatories, food and drinks, and the plane must be properly ventilated, heated or cooled.

Airlines will have to pay up to $2,100 for lost or damaged luggage.