Cities that took action against COVID-19 before it became a global pandemic are seeing better air quality, according to one University of Toronto researcher.
Marc Cadotte tracked the air quality index in six cities and how they dealt with the novel coronavirus in February. He then compared their levels to the same time period in 2019.
To see some of the improvements locals saw, check out the video above.
Air Pollution Sees Drastic Drop Due To Cities’ COVID-19 Responses: U of T Study
Researcher Marc Cadotte found some cities saw a 20 to 40 per cent reduction in air pollution.
Cities that took action against COVID-19 before it became a global pandemic are seeing better air quality, according to one University of Toronto researcher.
Trending
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS
Get the top stories emailed every day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Privacy Policy