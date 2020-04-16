NEWS
04/16/2020 14:17 EDT

Air Pollution Sees Drastic Drop Due To Cities’ COVID-19 Responses: U of T Study

Researcher Marc Cadotte found some cities saw a 20 to 40 per cent reduction in air pollution.

Cities that took action against COVID-19 before it became a global pandemic are seeing better air quality, according to one University of Toronto researcher.

Marc Cadotte tracked the air quality index in six cities and how they dealt with the novel coronavirus in February. He then compared their levels to the same time period in 2019. 

