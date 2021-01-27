BUSINESS
01/27/2021 15:37 EST

Air Transat Cancels All Flights Out Of Toronto Flights Until April

Some Montreal routes will also be shut down.

  • Canadian Press
Steve Russell via Getty Images
An Air Tranat plane at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, Dec. 11, 2012.

MONTREAL ― Transat A.T. Inc. says it will suspend all Air Transat flights out of Toronto until April 30, effective tomorrow.

Transat spokeswoman Debbie Cabana says the airline will also suspend some routes from Montreal for the same period.

The travel company says the Canadian government’s new and stricter border entry requirements caused a decline in bookings, forcing the airline to revise its flight schedule.

Watch: Canada is behind on airline refund policies. Story continues below.

 

The airline notified travel agents of the cancellations in a memo Wednesday.

The memo obtained by The Canadian Press says passengers who paid for their flight or vacation package with cash or credit card will receive a full refund.

It says passengers currently at their destinations will be rebooked on flights returning to Canada.

  • Canadian Press
MORE: Travel toronto airlines air transat