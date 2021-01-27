Steve Russell via Getty Images An Air Tranat plane at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, Dec. 11, 2012.

MONTREAL ― Transat A.T. Inc. says it will suspend all Air Transat flights out of Toronto until April 30, effective tomorrow.

Transat spokeswoman Debbie Cabana says the airline will also suspend some routes from Montreal for the same period.

The travel company says the Canadian government’s new and stricter border entry requirements caused a decline in bookings, forcing the airline to revise its flight schedule.

