Ashley gamble via Twitter Passengers mill about an Air Transat airplane stuck on the tarmac in Rome, in this image posted to Twitter by user Ashley Gamble.

Air Transat passengers who endured a stifling six-hour wait on the tarmac at Rome’s airport will be compensated hundreds of dollars for the delay, but if the delay had happened in Canada, they would likely get nothing, a consumer advocate says.

Air Transat flight 9309 from Rome to Toronto was scheduled to leave around midday Tuesday, but ended up taking off nearly 24 hours after its scheduled departure, due to what was described as a mechanical problem.

Passengers say that for a quarter of that time ― some six hours ― they were stuck on the tarmac, with no air conditioning, no food service and temperatures rising above 40 degrees C.

