Air Transat Slashes 70% Of Workforce As Airlines Take A Hit With COVID-19

PASCAL PAVANI/AFP via Getty Images An Air Transat aircraft is seen flying over southern France in July 2018. The Canadian airline says it will fully suspend operations in April.

MONTREAL — Transat AT Inc. says it has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, which affects around 3,600 people.

The decision comes as non-essential travel around the world comes to a standstill as governments close borders in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transat says some of these layoffs are effective immediately, while others will take effect following advance notice of up to one month.