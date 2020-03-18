Air Transat Latest Canadian Airline To Suspend Flights In Pandemic

Getty Images An Air Transat plane is seen here in an undated photo in Lyon, France. The airline says it will stop selling flights to and from most destinations in Europe and the U.S. until April 30.

MONTREAL — Transat AT Inc. says it will start the gradual suspension of Air Transat flights until April 30 as the Canadian government moves to close the border in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The company says sales for departures until April 30 are suspended immediately from and to most destinations in Europe and the United States.

Repatriation flights will still be operated during the next two weeks, in order to bring Transat customers back to their home country.