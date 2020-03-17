Pakphipat Charoenrach via Getty Images In this stock photo, an airplane can be seen through the window of an empty airport terminal lounge. The world’s major airlines will face bankruptcy within a few months if governments don’t step up immediately with aid, industry groups are warning.

MONTREAL ― The world's major airlines will face bankruptcy within a few months if governments don't step up immediately with aid, industry groups are warning. The alarm bell comes as Canada's airlines joined others around the world this week in severely reducing their flight schedules, and U.S. airlines lobbied in Washington, D.C., for a US$50-billion bailout, in the wake of the coronavirus collapsing international travel. Without action, "most major airlines in the world" will be bankrupt by the end of May, said a report published Sunday by CAPA-Centre for Aviation, an industry intelligence group.

“Many airlines have probably already been driven into technical bankruptcy, or are at least substantially in breach of debt covenants,” said the report. The Montreal-based International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also warned that some airlines may become insolvent. It estimated on March 5 that airlines stand to lose US$113 billion in the case of an “extensive spread” of the virus, and global passenger numbers would drop 19 per cent. But the CAPA report suggests things are already much more dire than that. “Cash reserves are running down quickly as fleets are grounded and what flights there are operate much less than half full,” the report noted. U.S. airlines ask for cash With Canada announcing a travel ban on nearly all non-residents from everywhere but the U.S., and encouraging Canadians to return home from abroad, the country’s major carriers this week announced major reductions in operations. WestJet has suspended flights across international boundaries for 30 days, while Sunwing has suspended regular flights to its tourist destinations until April 9. Both have dedicated planes to bringing Canadians home from abroad. Air Canada announced Monday that it is eliminating roughly half its flight schedule due to a “severe drop in traffic.” Airlines for America, an industry group representing U.S. carriers, said on Monday the country’s airlines could ask for more than $50 billion in aid ― a far larger sum than the aid package airlines received after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.