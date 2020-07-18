Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, centre speaks on stage with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, during the Miss World 2014 final, on Dec. 14, 2014.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus this week, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted, the Times of India reported on Saturday.

Rai’s father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also major Bollywood celebrities, were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital early this week, the highest-profile patients in India’s epidemic of COVID-19.

zz/KGC-324/STAR MAX/IPx Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya are seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019.

Aishwarya Rai, a former Miss World, and her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan had been in home quarantine.

The Times of India said they had been admitted to the top private hospital on Friday.

The Indian Express newspaper, citing the news agency PTI, said the family were responding well to treatment.

“They all are ok. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” said a hospital source quoted in the report.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan leave after attending the marriage ceremony of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in Mumbai, on May 8, 2018.

Spokeswomen for Aishwarya Rai and the Nanavati Hospital did not respond to requests for comment.

Aishwarya Rai, 46, has worked on several Bollywood and Hollywood films and is a brand ambassador for multinational companies including L’Oreal.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aradhya stand for photographs as they arrive for a wedding on March 9, 2019.