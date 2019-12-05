Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and comedian Jimmy Fallon brought the holiday spirit to the New York City subway when they busked undercover in a clip that aired on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The duo donned disguises to perform the Christmas song “The Little Drummer Boy” to unsuspecting passersby at the 50th Street station. (Fallon has pulled the same busking stunt with other stars before, so it’s likely that some commuters knew something was afoot).

They then whipped off their hats, sunglasses and wigs for a rendition of Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” ― eliciting gasps from some audience members and bringing dozens more people running to watch and record the performance on their cell phones.

Morissette recently announced that she’s going on a 25th anniversary tour for her classic 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill” next summer, along with fellow 90s alternative rock superstars Liz Phair and Garbage. So far, the only Canadian date is a stop in Toronto in July, but we hope she’ll give her home country a few more shows in the coming year.

Check out the full clip above and Morissette’s interview with Fallon below:

With files from Maija Kappler