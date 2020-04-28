Alanis Morissette Gets Real About 'S**tstorm' Of Nursing Through Menopause

Instagram (@alanis) Alanis Morissette with her baby.

In a candid interview with the Sunday Times this weekend, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette talked about about the “f**king s**tstorm” of hormones she’s managing, between breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby, Winter, and going through perimenopause.

Morissette arrived for the interview right after nursing her baby, a little late and “blissed out on oxytocin,” according to Sunday Times writer Charlotte Edwardes. When the journalist asked the Canadian singer if she was OK, Morissette responded, “I am out of my mind right now, that’s the honest answer.”

A lot of projects were in the works for Morissette for the coming months: a new album, a tour, and a Broadway musical of “Jagged Little Pill”, written by Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody. But since the pandemic began, the Ottawa-born artist has instead been hunkering down at home with her three kids and her husband, the rapper Souleye.

The singer is a proponent of attachment parenting and unschooling, so in many ways, she has been taking the new normal in stride. But she said that being in “lacto-menopause,” as she described the hormonal state of simultaneously producing milk and approaching the end of her menstrual cycles, could be brutal.

“If my hormones are great I’m … ” [thigh slap]. “When they’re not, my head spins around. I’ll say to my family, ‘If Mummy doesn’t have six minutes alone right now, you’ll get Cranky Mummy,’” Morissette told the Sunday Times.

While six minutes in the bathroom or the hallway is helpful, if the singer needs a moment to get back in balance, truth be told, she could do with a little more.

“I mean, I’d love six hours, but …” she told her interviewer.