Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has denied British Columbia’s attempt to block Alberta legislation that would allow that province to stop oil shipments to the coast. In a decision released Friday on the so-called Turn Off the Taps bill, Queen’s Bench Justice Robert Hall said that B.C. doesn’t have the right to take Alberta to court in Alberta over legislation passed by the Alberta legislature. “The only parties with standing to bring this action in this court are the (Attorney General of Alberta) and the (Attorney General of Canada),” Hall wrote in his decision. Hall said neither province could find a single previous example of such a case going ahead. Watch: Alberta proclaims law to reduce oil to B.C. Story continues below.

“Neither party could direct me to any cases in which one province has sued another province seeking a declaration of constitutional invalidity of legislation enacted by the defendant province.” Hall said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court, which was specifically created to adjudicate between governments. “Federal court is the proper forum for this interprovincial dispute.” An emailed statement from the B.C. Ministry of Attorney General on Friday said the province is reviewing Hall’s decision. The email said B.C. has already filed a similar case in Federal Court, although that body hasn’t said yet whether it will accept it.