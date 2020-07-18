Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press Tourists walk on the Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park, Wed. May 7, 2014. RCMP in Alberta say there are reports that multiple people are injured after a bus, similar to the vehicle pictured, rolled over on a highway that runs between Jasper and Banff National Parks.

JASPER, Alta. ― The RCMP says three passengers were killed when a glacier site-seeing bus rolled over at one of the most popular attractions in the Rocky Mountains, the Columbia Icefields. Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater says there were a total of 27 passengers on the vehicle when it crashed. Drinkwater says getting updates from the scene is difficult due to unreliable cellular service in the mountains, but he says the ice explorer apparently rolled, and that a number of critically injured patients were taken to Calgary by air and ground ambulances. Watch: Alberta records jump in COVID-19 cases. Story continues below.

The iconic red and white coaches, which look like buses with monster-truck tires, regularly take tourists up a rough road onto the Athabasca Glacier. Tanya Otis, a spokeswoman for Pursuit, the company that runs the ice explorers, says one of the off-road vehicles overturned early in the afternoon on its way to the Athabasca Glacier and that the company is supporting the efforts of first responders. “At 2:09 p.m. there was an accident involving an ice explorer off-road vehicle which overturned en route to the Athabasca Glacier,” Otis said in a statement. “Our immediate concern is with the injured and their families and we are supporting the efforts of first responders.”