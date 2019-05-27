Alberta Dissolves Group Looking To Ban LGBTQ Conversion Therapy

Advocates and LGBTQ community members are expressing concern after the Alberta’s United Conservative Party government cancelled a working group devoted to banning LGBTQ conversion therapy in the province.

Former NDP health minister Sarah Hoffman established the working group of academics, advocates, faith leaders and community members in February. Its five-month goals included finding a way to outlaw the practice of attempting to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The group’s disbanding came as part of the government transition following the UCP’s majority win in April.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro could not be reached by HuffPost Canada for comment, but in a statement to Postmedia, Shandro’s press secretary Steve Buick confirmed the group had been disbanded and said the minister is “happy to hear from anyone who may have a concern” with that.

Banning conversion therapy

Conversion therapy refers to the practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity using psychological or spiritual interventions. It has widely been discredited by scientific and medical communities, and was formally condemned by the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) in 2015.

“Conversion or reparative therapy can result in negative outcomes such as distress, anxiety, depression, negative self-image, a feeling of personal failure, difficulty sustaining relationships, and sexual dysfunction,” read the group’s 2015 statement.

Conversion therapy is still practised in many places across Canada. Ontario, Manitoba and Nova Scotia have all imposed bans, while the City of Vancouver has banned licensed groups from the practice.

