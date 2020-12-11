You can now add “anthropomorphized COVID-19 in a Christmas sweater” to your personal nightmare canon, thanks to the Alberta government. In a new ad campaign ahead of the winter holiday season, the novel coronavirus is depicted as a fun-loving party attendee set on invading your private gatherings. In the holiday video, COVID-19 (aka “Uncle Mike”) is greeted warmly at the door carrying some sort of 1950s Jello dessert. The virus then socializes with family, opening presents, downing eggnog and sharing Christmas dinner. It ends with the tagline “nobody loves the holidays more than COVID-19.” But the ad’s depiction of COVID-19 as a guy in a Christmas sweater and a truly horrifying mask had some social media users spooked.

my therapist: the new alberta #COVID19 campaign’s covid man can’t hurt you



the covid man: pic.twitter.com/Dv8hsH9FqL — mk (@mkbowyer) December 11, 2020

Sweet mother, what is this? 😮https://t.co/Lm6qR7J2Y9 — Dr. Fiona Mattatall (@FionaMattatall) December 11, 2020

home alone rockin up to the carton of eggnog in the fridge like pic.twitter.com/qh5uMX01gv — Madeline Smith (@meksmith) December 11, 2020

The ad is part of the “COVID Loves” campaign launched by the Alberta government Friday. The campaign aims to spread awareness of the settings where COVID-19 can easily spread. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw told Global news the campaign specifically aims to reach young people. “We were looking at different options for a campaign that would try to reach people across the spectrum, but particularly of course wanting something that would resonate with younger people,” she said.

We don’t need to wait for new measures to come into effect to protect one another from #COVID19AB. If you have not been following the rules, or if you know your behaviour could be safer, now is the time to make changes. Now is the time to stay home & stay safe. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 11, 2020

In addition to the Christmas video, there's another featuring the virus at a house party sharing drinks, slow dancing and DJing, with the tagline "nobody loves a house party more than COVID-19." The videos' accompanying website includes cheeky — and horrifying — quotes attributed to the virus, such as "Granny, she's so small and sweet I could just eat her up" and "BFFs, one less birthday to remember." "From Edmonton to East Timor, Covid's made a name for himself as an international love bug. Poor or rich, young or old, healthy or not, he isn't picky," the website reads.