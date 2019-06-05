Opponents Fear New Alberta Education Act Puts LGBTQ Kids At Risk

Lauren Krugel / The Canadian Press Alberta students staged a walkout on May 3, 2019 to protest expected changes to GSA policy from the United Conservative government.

EDMONTON — Alberta is overhauling its framework for grade-school education for the first time in a generation, but the Opposition says it’s just a cover to out gay kids and expose them to harm. A bill introduced Wednesday by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is meant to replace the 31-year-old School Act and governs everything from school attendance to district boundaries and trustee voting. “It’s a piece of legislation that’s been in the works for a long, long time,” LaGrange said prior to tabling the legislation “to modernize the education system.” Protecting gay-straight alliances The proposal does not include existing legal protections passed by the former NDP government for gay-straight alliances in schools, also known as GSAs. NDP Leader Rachel Notley said while the bill includes provisions for the alliances, it dilutes the rules to allow schools to delay setting up GSAs as well as gives them the opportunity to inform parents if their children join one.

In question period, Notley accused LaGrange of bowing to her personal views and the socially conservative interests of the United Conservative party. "You know (that) as many as half of (the provincial school) boards will abandon GSAs, and you're OK with it, because your values are more important than the safety of those kids. Why not just admit it?" Notley asked LaGrange. LaGrange replied that the bill has the strongest GSA protections in Canada and that the province is committed to an inclusive, non-bullying environment in all schools. "Students can ask to be part of (a GSA). The principal permits the GSA. The principal designates a staff liaison. And so on and so on. It is very well spelled out. There will be protections," LaGrange said.