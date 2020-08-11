Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press The Village Mall walk-in clinic is seen here in Red Deer, Alta., on Monday as police worked at the scene. Premier Jason Kenney called the fatal incident "horrendous."

RED DEER, Alta. — Mounties say they anticipate charges will be laid after a man was killed Monday in a violent attack at a medical clinic in central Alberta.

A witness told media outlets that it was her family doctor who was slain at the walk-in clinic in Red Deer, and that the suspect had a hammer and a machete.

Supt. Gerald Grobmeier held a news conference Monday night but wouldn’t confirm details. He says a suspect is in custody and charges are likely.

Grobmeier says other staff and patients were in the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic at the time of the attack and will likely suffer trauma because of what they saw.