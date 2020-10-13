POLITICS
Alberta To Slash Up To 11,000 Health-Care Jobs During Pandemic

The province says it will save $600 million per year under its plan.

  • The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it is cutting up to 11,000 jobs at Alberta Health Services to save money.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro made the announcement Tuesday at a news conference in Edmonton.

He says nurses and front-line workers will not lose their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Shandro says some of the cuts will come from further contracting out of laundry and lab services, with possibly housekeeping and food services also being outsourced in the future.

He says the move is to save about $600 million a year.

Shandro says that every dollar saved will be reinvested in patient care to improve the health-care system during the pandemic.

