4 Members Of Family Killed In Alberta Helicopter Crash

SPIRIT RIVER, Alta. — First responders and members of a tight-knit community in northwestern Alberta reacted with shock and sadness on Saturday after a deadly helicopter crash in their midst that killed four members of the same family.

RCMP Sgt. Shawn French said the New Year’s Day crash, which took place in a farmer’s field about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, killed two adults and two children under the age of 18. Their names and home towns have not yet been released.

“It’s been a tough year, just with all the other stuff going on,” said RCMP Sgt. Shawn French, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “So I’m sure this will affect a lot of the people in the area quite heavily. It’s just one more tragedy heaped on other tragedy.”

‘Tragic incident’

French said the chopper, a Robinson R44, sent out an emergency signal on New Year’s Day at about 8:50 p.m.

Emergency responders found the aircraft in a farmer’s field in Birch Hills County, about 80 kilometres northeast of Grand Prairie, Alta.

Fire Chief Tom Morgan of Birch Hills County said he was among the first responders who arrived at the scene of the crash.

He found the helicopter resting in a wide-open crop field with no survivors, he said.

“Right now, the Birch Hills County fire department and Birch Hills county as a whole, our hearts go out to the family and friends who’ve lost loved ones in this tragic incident,” Morgan said.